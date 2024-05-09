The supermarket giant has struck a deal with Pembrokeshire Creamery which will enable shoppers in Wales to buy 'fully' Welsh milk products from Lidl stores from next month (June), with cream to follow soon after.

The products will join Lidl’s existing range of Welsh produce, which includes bread, butter, yoghurt, eggs, lamb and beef.

'Fully' Welsh milk from Pembrokeshire Creamery will be available in Lidl stores in Wales from June. (Image: PA)

Lidl to become first retailer to sell milk produced and bottled in Wales

Welsh milk has previously been bottled in factories in England before being transported back to Wales to be sold in stores.

But thanks to a new long-term deal with Lidl, along with an investment from the Welsh Government, Pembrokeshire Creamery has spent £20 million to build the country’s only bottling facility certified to supply supermarkets.

This means Pembrokeshire Creamery are now not only able to produce milk products but bottle them as well.

Along with being able to supply local shoppers with 'fully' Welsh milk, the new bottling facility has also created up to 80 jobs for the community.

Managing Director at Pembrokeshire Creamery, Mark McQuade, said: “We are very excited to have partnered with Lidl to supply their stores across Wales with milk from Welsh dairy cows, that has been bottled right here in Wales.

"The partnership will deliver products from farm to shelf in a more efficient way, removing the need for Welsh milk to be sent to England for bottling, before coming back to Wales.”

Chief Commercial Officer at Lidl GB, Richard Bourns, added: "Our partnership with Pembrokeshire Creamery is a testament to our commitment to offer Welsh shoppers the very best in homegrown food and drink.

"At Lidl we take pride in championing local producers, and this contract marks a significant milestone for the Welsh dairy sector, whilst also supporting the local economy in Pembrokeshire.”

Customers in Wales will be able to pick up ‘fully’ Welsh milk from Pembrokeshire Creamery in Lidl stores from June 1, 2024.