Rarely have we known demonstrations on the level seen in recent months, though.

And the steadfastness of Welsh farmers rolls on with another gathering at the Senedd.

Welsh policymakers face a tricky balance. If they surrender too much on environmental measures they risk the ire of other lobby groups.

Some suggest that farmers were cocooned from market forces when the UK was in the EU and that it is now time for them to stand on their own two feet.

Yet they miss the point that farming at the best of times involves big risks and often paltry rewards.

In recent years the costs of inputs and borrowing have soared as a result of inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Margins are being squeezed by retailers trying to hold down prices, while protecting their own margins, in the cost of living crisis.

Measures to reduce pesticide and fertiliser use and reshape agricultural practices also often overlook the realities of farming.

Given the importance of food security, a broader debate is perhaps needed on where the costs of taking a greener approach to food production should fall in the supply chain – on farmers, taxpayers, consumers or the food and retail industry?

Wales must have food security, whatever the cost. To create a situation where we are dependent on food from distant global markets is utter madness.

We need to grow as much as we can to be self-sufficient, to not rely on importing from elsewhere as this in itself has consequences for the environment.

Politicians seem to think that there is no issue with food security. While that might be the position right now but sacrifice food production further and we will be at the mercy of other countries, importing food produced to lower safety, hygiene and animal welfare standards than we have here in Wales.

There will still be food, but more of it will come from overseas and we will have little food security of our own.