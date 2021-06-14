NATIONAL Men's Health Week is being marked locally by a number of events organised by Men2Men.
The fledgling men's network group was set up in west Wales in response to Covid-19, with the aim of men supporting other men.
Groups have been set up around walking, photography, wood turning, bread baking and woodland work, as well as talking groups called friendship circles.
The ethos is about learning to listen and to feel safe to talk.
The week got underway this morning, Monday June 14, with an early morning sunrise walk for lost loved ones on Angel Mountain, Newport.
Tomorrow, Tuesday June 15, there will be an interview on Pure West Radio at 7.30am.
There will also be an information stall at Fishguard Town Hall from 10am to noon and at Aberystwyth train station from 2pm to 4pm.
On Wednesday, there's a men's friendship circle at the Mount Community Centre, Milford Haven, from 7pm to 9pm.
Thursday sees an information stall in Nott Square, Carmarthen between 10am and noon.
On Friday, there will be a men's friendship circle at Letterston Memorial Hall between 10am and noon and an open day at the Cardigan Men's Shed from 1pm.
The week concludes on Sunday June 20, Father's Day, with an information stall at the friendship day in Burry Port Marina.
For more information, see www.men2men.org.uk and also Facebook.