The Welsh Government and Pembrokeshire County Council have published guidance documents for organisers, planning to hold events in a Covid-19 world.
The Welsh Government has produced the ‘Keeping Wales safe: creating Covid-aware events’ document.
The document is designed to help all those involved in organising, attending and regulating both indoor and outdoor events in Wales.
It aids organisers to understand how to operate during the pandemic and minimise the risks to event employees, contractors, volunteers and attendees.
The guidance underlines that if social distancing cannot be put in place, or other risks cannot be managed effectively, those events or elements of events should not take place at this time.
Capacities at events also need to be determined based on two-metre social distancing.
The document is available here: https://gov.wales/keep-wales-safe-creating-covid-aware-events
Pembrokeshire County Council has also put together an events toolkit to support event organisers within the county.
The toolkit can be found at at: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/events-toolkit
The county council has also reminded organisers planning to hold events in Pembrokeshire, that they will need to contact the county council to obtain permission.
For more information, contact propertyhelpdesk@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.