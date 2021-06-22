PEMBROKE County Cricket released a statement reminding all participants of their leagues to adhere to guidance after three games were postponed at the weekend due to an outbreak of covid.
Games including the highly anticipated division 1 top table clash between Lawrenny and Neyland were cancelled, as well as Carew Thirds versus Llanrhian Seconds and Burton Seconds versus Lawrenny Seconds, both in division 4.
Guidance has been issued by the ECB, as well as Cricket Wales, on how to play cricket in a Covid safe manner.
Speaking on behalf of Pembroke County Cricket, league secretary John Harries said: "As far as the county club knows, there was a positive result in Greenhill School and pupils were sent home to self isolate.
"As far as we are aware no player tested positive.
"Due to this, three sides were short of players and the county agreed to postpone the fixtures.
"Clubs have been made aware and reminded to strictly adhere to the guidance sent out by the ECB, Cricket Wales and the Welsh Government."
The county has seen cases of Covid increase in the past week with two year groups at Ysgol Dyffryn Taf, Whitland, being sent home on Monday, June 21, after two positive lateral flow tests within the school community.
There has also been a cluster of coronavirus cases identified in the Tenby area.
Pembrokeshire saw the highest increase in Covid cases in Hywel Dda health board area in the last fortnight.