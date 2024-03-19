The supermarket, and Signature Flatbreads UK, is recalling the Village Bakery 8 Tortilla Wraps White packet because of the health risk.

They say it is an “isolated incident” and is not linked to any other Aldi or Signature Flatbread UK products, which are unaffected.

The affected product is the 8 pack of wraps with best before dates up to and including April 29, 2024.

A Food Standards Agency (FSA) spokesman warned anyone who had purchased the product not to eat it.

They said: “Signature Flatbreads UK are recalling the above product and are working with the relevant food and police agencies to investigate the cause of the contamination.

“Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. Any customers with queries or concerns can contact Aldi on 0800 042 0800 or visit help.aldi.co.uk.”

An Aldi spokesman added: “No other Aldi products are affected.

“We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.