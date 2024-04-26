The supermarket revealed as of yesterday (April 25), customers who shop in-store with their Blue Light Card will receive less money off some items.

The Blue Light Card was first introduced in the UK back in 2008 and offers more than 15,000 discounts on many brands for members of the emergency services, NHS, social care sector, and armed forces (people can save money on anything from a coffee to a new car).

Asda confirms changes to Rewards scheme benefits

When home delivery driver David from Asda Boston arrived at an elderly customer's flat to find that she was struggling in the darkness he quickly took it upon himself to fit a new lightbulb so she could see again. David said: "I felt it was a health and safety issue her being… pic.twitter.com/N8amX44wUe — Asda (@asda) April 22, 2024

But Asda has confirmed those who have a Blue Light Card will now receive 5% instead of 10% off fresh food, including meat, fish fruit and veg, fresh fruit juice, smoothies, dairy and bakery, reports The Sun.

This was put into place from 8am on Wednesday (April 24).

However, Blue Light cardholders will see 5% in their Asda Rewards Cashpot.

Plus, Blue Light Card holders will still have access to “exclusive” Asda Rewards offers.

This starts with a competition where shoppers with a Blue Light Card can win up to £100 in their Cashpots every day they shop and spend £5 until May 27, 2024, according to The Sun.

An Asda spokesperson told the publisher: “Asda has worked with Blue Light Card since 2022 and we have saved Blue Light workers millions on their shopping in that time."

Today, @asda has announced a change to the benefits it offers to those registered with the Asda Rewards App.



From 25th April 2024, Blue Light Card members will get 5% back in their Asda Rewards Cashpot (up to a maximum of £100 a day) when buying selected Fresh products across… pic.twitter.com/Sbf75eItcl — Blue Light Card (@bluelightcard) April 23, 2024

"We’re now introducing new and exclusive ways for cardholders to boost their Asda Rewards Cashpots, as well as offering 5% back in Cashpots on fresh food purchases.”

Reacting to the new changes for Asda Blue Light Card shoppers, one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “As already stated. I'll now be shopping elsewhere. Can make bigger savings this way as Asda are now increasingly expensive for day to day items.”

Another added: “Shocking to be honest, changed from 10% off, to 10% cashback in rewards (on selected items) now down to 5% on even less. With over 1b in profits, shame on you @asda. Lost my custom.”

This account posted: “Good while it lasted. Off to find a new shop. Any suggestions?”

“I had fully switched to Asda when the blue light deal originally started, it’s been tapered down to practically nothing, so I’ve gone back to aldi, it’s a shame because the 10% off was a big help,” shared this user.