A new Headteacher has been appointed for Ysgol Caer Elen, the Welsh-language 3-16 school in Haverfordwest.

Mr Dafydd Hughes was appointed by the school’s governing body following the announcement that Mr Michael Davies (the Executive Headteacher) was to retire at the end of the Christmas term.

Dafydd began his teaching career as a Welsh and Humanities teacher at Ysgol Dyffryn Taf, Whitland in 1992.

Dafydd Hughes the new head at Caer Elen

During his time at the school he completed responsibilities as Head of Department, Head of House and Head of Professional Learning.

He was appointed as Assistant Headteacher at Ysgol y Preseli in 2009 where he has enjoyed working with all stakeholders in order to secure Ysgol y Preseli’s place as one of the top performing schools in Wales.

‘It is a privilege to have been appointed as Headteacher at Ysgol Caer Elen,” he said.

“I am looking forward to working with pupils, staff, parents, Governors and the local community to ensure that Ysgol Caer Elen continues to grow and develop into a school that we can all be proud of.

“My first task will be to guide the school community safely through this difficult period created by Covid-19. Helping pupils to ‘catch up’ and to make progress is a priority. Let us hope that 2021 brings a new optimism to us all.

“My aim ultimately is to ensure that the school provides purposeful learning opportunities and varied extracurricular activities in a supportive environment which will enable all learners to fulfil their potential.

“I want pupils from Ysgol Caer Elen to leave the school as confident, caring and compassionate individuals.”

Originally from Whitland, Dafydd received his education at Ysgol Gynradd Hendy Gwyn, Ysgol Bro Myrddin and Aberystwyth University.

He now resides in Carmarthen and is married with three children.