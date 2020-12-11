There is a "significant and unacceptable risk" that Welsh ports will not have facilities ready for post-Brexit customs checks, a parliamentary committee has warned.

A report published today (Friday, December 11) by the Welsh Affairs Committee - a group of MPs that examines UK Government policy concerning Wales - looks at the possible results of new trading relationships for Wales and expresses concerns about Welsh ports readiness, capacity and infrastructure.

Preseli Pembrokeshire MP, Stephen Crabb, the Chair of the Welsh Affairs Committee said: “Whether a deal is reached with the EU or not, there will be new processes and checks in place for trade between the UK and EU.

"But, with just two weeks until the end of the transition period, decisions over key infrastructure in Wales for carrying out these checks have still not been made and critical IT systems are still to be fully tested and operational.

"While the Government has stepped-up its communications efforts to alert traders to the imminent changes, there are still too many businesses unaware of how their trade with the EU may be affected.”

The checks and process are due to be fully implemented from July 1, 2021, following a six-month phase-in period, a move the report welcomed.

The report expresses deep concern that with just months remaining until full implementation, the decisions on the location of the inland facility for Holyhead Port and the similar facilities in south-west Wales have yet to be taken.

“Wales is far from ready for the end of the Brexit transition period," Mr

"We are particularly concerned about the implications of this for Holyhead, one of the UK’s busiest ports for trade with the EU.

"There are significant risks of delays and disruption to the smooth flow of trade through the port.”

Mr Crabb said it was "critical" that the UK Government now publish its contingency plans and work with the Welsh Government.

“It is vital that UK and Welsh Governments now work together with urgency and focus to make the necessary decisions on the location of facilities for carrying out new checks on goods moving through Holyhead, Fishguard and Pembroke Dock,” Mr Crabb said.

"Even if decisions are finalised this month, and planning permission expedited, there is an unacceptable level of risk that neither north nor south-west Wales will have appropriate inland facilities ready for the full introduction of border checks in July 2021.

"It’s therefore critical that the UK Government publishes its contingency plans for how checks will be conducted if neither facility is ready in time.”

The Government reaching a free trade agreement with Japan in October was welcomed by the Committee.

They pointed to the ‘welcome level of consultation between the UK and Welsh Governments’ during negotiations for the Japan deal as an approach to build upon in future trade negotiations which culminated in protected geographical indicators granted to 15 Welsh products.

Progress made in trade negotiations with other non-EU countries and for accession to the 'Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership' trading block was also welcomed by the Committee.