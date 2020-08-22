Nick Daley Select Squad (180-8 and 89-2) beat Pembroke/Lamphey/Stackpole (176-6 and 89 all out) by 8 wickets

For once at Imble Lane, yesterday was about far more than just cricket.

Indeed, it was a great occasion at Pembroke Dock as a Nick Daley Select Squad took on a combined team from Pembroke, Lamphey and Stackpole, all to raise money for the NHS.

It was Daley who came up with the idea for the fixture as a way of recognising those who have worked so tirelessly throughout this Covid-19 pandemic, and a host of local companies, clubs, and individuals subsequently got on board by offering sponsorship and raffle prizes.

It was Daley and co who eventually ran out winners after taking a slight four run lead after the first innings, and then bowling the combined side out for 89 second time around before knocking off the total with eight wickets in hand.

Prior to the game starting, there was a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the NHS, but also for Eugene McCarney, the former Carew player who tragically died earlier this month.

First innings:

Pembroke/Lamphey/Stackpole 176-6

As usual, the wicket was ideal for batting and the openers for the combined side took advantage, with Andrew Hay and Josh Davies putting on 57.

Hay hammered three sixes and two fours in his 35 while Davies rapped six boundaries in his 28 as the pair scored at a decent rate.

Phil Hay also cracked four maximums in his 39 but it was No 5 Jack Harries who top scored, with three sixes and four fours in his 48 – and his attack helped push the total up to an imposing 176-6 in 20 overs.

For Daley’s men, wickets were shared between David Dunfee (1-14), Ryan Lewis (2-18), Billy Wood (1-24), Rob Hearn (1-27) and Matthew Lewis, whose four overs amounted to an eventful 1-42.

Nick Daley Select Squad (180-8)

The hosts looked in real trouble early on as they fell to 22-4, courtesy of a superb opening spell from Ewan McDonald as he removed Scott and Jake Griffiths and David Dunfee, while combined skipper Jonathan Rogers skittled Luke Murray.

But opener Ryan Lewis was at his destructive best, hitting six fours and two sixes – the second of which brought up his half century and also cracked the glass of a nearby greenhouse!

He went soon after for 52 though, brilliantly caught on the boundary by McDonald off the bowling of George Smith, and soon things slipped to 84-8 as Daley’s side faced a big tea time deficit.

But the skipper himself and Jamie White turned the tide in a super unbroken stand of 96 – made in just nine overs. Daley hit five fours to make 44 while White smashed 49, 32 of which came in boundaries, as the pair took things to 180-8.

In the bowling stakes, McDonald finished with 4-28, Rogers 1-20, Andrew Skeels 1-38, and Smith 1-30.

Second innings:

Pembroke/Lamphey/Stackpole (176-6)

After the run fest earlier in the afternoon, the combined side couldn’t reach three figures second time around as they fell to 89 all out.

Smith did look good for his 13 before he was run out, and Phil Hay hit two fours and a six in his 29 before holing out to Ryan Lewis off White.

Rob Mathias made 10 and there was a late cameo from Anton John, who struck three fours in his 16 not out.

But it was the bowling of Dunfee that caught the eye as he took 4-13 in his four overs, backed up by Hearn (2-20) and White (2-7 in just 1.2 overs).

Nick Daley Select Squad (89-2)

After failing first time around, Jake Griffiths was in no mood to hang about as he whacked six fours and five sixes to speed to 63 not out.

He’d seen opening partner Pete Kingdom run out for 6 while Luke Murray made just 2 before giving a return catch to Phil Hay (1-17), but Griffiths was unperturbed as he got the job done in eight overs with the help of No 4 Hearn, who added a big six of his own in his 9 not out.

The man of the match award however, went to White for his earlier display with bat and ball, but the result appeared to matter little at the end as both sets of players hailed an enjoyable occasion.

It rounded off what Daley hailed as a ‘brilliant’ day, and he thanked everyone involved with the final amount raised to be confirmed later today on Telegraph Sport.

Scorer: Lee Smith.

Umpires: Andrew Scott-Davies and Andrew Wood.