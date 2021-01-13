The last episode of the ITV drama The Pembrokeshire Murders airs tonight (Wednesday). Based on the re-investigation of two unsolved murders in the county and the subsequent arrest of local man, John William Cooper, the series stars Luke Evans and Keith Allen.
Here we take a look back through the Western Telegraph archives from the moment Cooper was charged, through a crown court trial that included evidence from beyond the grave to the relief of the families of his victims, Peter and Gwenda Dixon and Richard and Helen Thomas.
Click on the links below to read the story as it unfurled.
The pre-trial court appearances
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/4370506.john-william-cooper-charged-with-double-murders/ May 14 2009
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/4399776.prosecution-tells-of-complex-investigations-in-double-murders-case/ May 27 2009
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/4520020.pembrokeshire-double-murders-charge-man-to-enter-pleas-in-october/ July 30 2009
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/4706699.pembrokeshire-man-charged-with-scoveston-and-coast-path-murders-due-to-appear-at-swansea-crown-court/ 28 October
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/4707977.letterston-man-pleads-not-guilty-to-coast-path-and-scoveston-manor-murders/ 28 October 2009
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/8259904.john-cooper-to-face-trial-in-october-over-cliff-path-and-scoveston-double-murders/ July 2010
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/8474846.court-appearance-for-man-charged-with-pembrokeshire-double-murders/ 26 October 2010
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/8919384.trial-of-john-william-cooper-to-start-at-swansea-crown-court/ March 20 2011
The trial begins at Swansea Crown Court
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/8922642.jury-selection-begins-in-double-murders-trial/ March 21 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/8936656.breaking-news-double-murders-trial-suddenly-halted/ March 28 2011
Shocking new evidence, Cooper takes to the witness stand and a testimony from beyond the grave
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/8948249.double-murders-trial-key-found-at-coopers-home-fitted-lock-at-victims-farm/ April 1 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/8953975.double-murders-trial-jury-to-visit-pembrokeshire-crime-scenes/ April 5 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/8961980.footage-of-cooper-compared-to-artist-impression-in-trial-latest/ April 7 2001
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/8968162.double-murders-trial-coast-path-victims-daughter-went-abroad-rather-than-join-parents-in-pembrokeshire/ April 12 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/8971171.double-murders-trial-court-hears-rape-attack-evidence-from-beyond-the-grave/ April 13 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/8975712.double-murders-trial-son-tells-of-coopers-night-walks-with-shotgun/ April 14 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/8981001.double-murders-trial-screw-from-shotgun-links-cooper-to-murders/ April 18 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/8982431.double-murders-trial-cooper-had-home-made-burglary-device/ April 19 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/8985652.double-murders-trial-dna-evidence-contamination-claim/ April 20 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/8995018.double-murders-trial-fibres-connect-cooper-to-crimes/ April 27
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/8999705.double-murders-trial-jurys-question-to-judge-reveals-new-evidence/ April 28 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/9007448.double-murders-trial-cooper-first-linked-to-murders-11-years-ago/ May 4 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/9017376.double-murders-trial-cooper-takes-to-the-witness-box/ May 10 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/9020261.double-murders-trial-jealousy-after-coopers-94000-spot-the-ball-win/ May 11 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/9033260.latest-in-trial-of-john-william-cooper/ 18 May 2011
The closing arguments, the jury retires and Cooper is found guilty
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/9038296.jury-hears-prosecution-closing-address-in-cooper-trial/ May 19 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/9040245.coopers-defence-sum-up-their-case/ May 20 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/9043591.double-murders-trial-jury-retires-to-consider-murder-verdicts/ May 23 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/9050820.breaking-news-cooper-guilty-of-four-brutal-murders/ May 26 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/9051010.double-murders-trial-officer-brands-cooper-evil/ May 26 2011
The timeline of the investigation, the tragic teen who never saw justice, a reporter remembers and relief for the families
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/9050895.double-murders-trial-timeline-of-investigations-that-spanned-more-than-two-decades/ May 26 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/9063287.cooper-trial-mount-teen-never-saw-justice/ June 2 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/9063258.western-telegraph-on-murder-trail-for-25-years/ June 2 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/9063248.relief-for-families-as-john-cooper-is-jailed/ June 2 2011
https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/9063292.cooper-investigation-family-seeks-answers-to-mysterious-death/ June 2 2011
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment