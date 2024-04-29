Luke Stephenson was reported missing on Saturday, April 13, and a multi-agency search was instigated.

The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a long grey coat, black trousers with a white stripe and black trainers with a white stripe.

He is described as 5ft 2in tall, of slim build and with dark brown hair.

On Friday, April 19, police stood down their search for him, saying that they would focus on intelligence- led enquiries.

"Whilst this is an extremely difficult decision to make, we are satisfied that we have done absolutely everything we possibly can to try and locate Luke,” said a force spokesperson.

Since then Angle lifeboat has been launched three times to reports of a possible person in the water or on the foreshore, but nothing has been found.

Luke’s family described the teen as ‘jovial, kind, soft timid and strong’ with a funny sense of humour, ‘a typical 19-year-old lad’.

They appealed for anyone in the area around where Luke went missing to check CCTV and doorbell camera footage for sightings of him from the night he went missing.

Now family friend Beth Parker is urging all those who regularly frequent he coast, such as walkers and boat users, to help.

“Calling all dog walkers, fishermen and anyone able to help, Luke has been missing since April 14,” she posted on social media.

“He is believed to have entered the water in Pembroke Dock. There was a possible sighting of a body in the water near Valero on April 18th, nothing found.

“Then again in the early hours of 24th, again nothing found. Please can we help bring Luke home?”

Anybody with any information can contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via https://orlo.uk/RlB5o, or via direct message on social media.

Anybody wanting to give information anonymously can contact the charity missing people on www.missingpeople.org.uk.